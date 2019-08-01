70.3 F
History Corner: Farmers Cashed in on the Coming of the Railroad

Carla Occaso -
When the railroads came to Vermont in the 1840s and 1850s, they brought wealth to some and financial burden to others. Construction...
Letter to the Editor: A Clarification from the Co-op

Carl Etnier -
Hunger Mountain Co-operative is a member-owned grocery store that has served our community with good food and helped build local, sustainable food...
Bureaucratic Self Service

Dan Jones -
Most of us in central Vermont live in fear of a repeat of last summer’s catastrophic floods. We vividly recall the relentless...
World Refugee Day: Little ‘Hope Away from Home’ for Afghans in Vermont

Guest Author -
Submitted by the Vermont Afghan Alliance June 20 marked World Refugee Day, a day dedicated to honoring the resilience...
Love Our Vermont State-Recognized Abenaki Tribal Members and All Abenaki People Living in Vermont

Guest Author -
By A.J. Ruben Over the last several years — and increasing at an alarming rate over the last several...
The Way I See It: This Must Be The Place 

Anjali Budreski -
There must be a candle in one of our local boutique shops called “Vermont Summer.” If there isn’t, it would be fun...
Community News

A Message From City Hall: Get to Know the 2024 City Plan 

Guest Author -
By Michael Miller, Director of Planning and Community Development If you’ve seen our social media, signed up for city...
A Message from City Hall: Department of Public Works Summer Projects 

Guest Author -
By Zach Blodgett, Deputy Director of Public Works The arrival of springtime weather means “Construction Season” in Vermont is...
A Message from City Hall: Springing Into 2024

William Fraser, City Manager -
It wouldn’t be March in Vermont without the promise of spring just around the corner. The switch back to daylight saving time...
