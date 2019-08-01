Home
The Montpelier Bridge
Central Vermont's Free, Independent, and Local News Source
Enna Now Offering Gelato on State Street
Phil Dodd
-
June 26, 2024
0
Council Backs Disc Golf Plan for Old Elks Club Site
Carla Occaso
-
June 26, 2024
0
Isabel Circle Project Moves Forward; City May Bond to Pay for Project’s Infrastructure
Phil Dodd
-
June 26, 2024
0
Community and Business News in Brief, June 26, 2024
Guest Author
-
June 26, 2024
0
Longtime Corner Store to Become Apartments
J. Gregory Gerdel
-
June 26, 2024
0
Latest News
Summer Kickoff! Independence Day FestivitiesAround Central Vermont
Guest Author
-
June 26, 2024
Celebrate Independence Day 2024, Montpelier Style!
Carolyn Grodinsky
-
June 26, 2024
Hunger Mountain Co-op Hires In-House for New General Manager
Bridge Staff
-
June 26, 2024
A Message From City Hall: Get to Know the 2024 City Plan
Guest Author
-
June 26, 2024
Montpelier Makes Music!
John Lazenby
-
June 23, 2024
WCUUSD Towns to Hold Public Hearing About Possible School Closures June 26
J. Gregory Gerdel
-
June 21, 2024
Press Release
Vermont Acting Troupe to Release “The Kidnapping of Jasmine Delray” at the Savoy
Press Releases
-
June 24, 2024
Local film on tragic story of Vermont famer at The Savoy
Press Releases
-
June 18, 2024
Vermont Transplant: Coffee With Birds
Guest Author
-
June 25, 2024
0
June 26, 2024: Summer and July 4th
Other News
History Corner: Farmers Cashed in on the Coming of the Railroad
Carla Occaso
-
June 26, 2024
0
When the railroads came to Vermont in the 1840s and 1850s, they brought wealth to some and financial burden to others. Construction...
Letter to the Editor: A Clarification from the Co-op
Carl Etnier
-
June 26, 2024
0
Hunger Mountain Co-operative is a member-owned grocery store that has served our community with good food and helped build local, sustainable food...
Bureaucratic Self Service
Dan Jones
-
June 26, 2024
0
Most of us in central Vermont live in fear of a repeat of last summer’s catastrophic floods. We vividly recall the relentless...
World Refugee Day: Little ‘Hope Away from Home’ for Afghans in Vermont
Guest Author
-
June 26, 2024
0
Submitted by the Vermont Afghan Alliance June 20 marked World Refugee Day, a day dedicated to honoring the resilience...
Love Our Vermont State-Recognized Abenaki Tribal Members and All Abenaki People Living in Vermont
Guest Author
-
June 26, 2024
0
By A.J. Ruben Over the last several years — and increasing at an alarming rate over the last several...
The Way I See It: This Must Be The Place
Anjali Budreski
-
June 26, 2024
0
There must be a candle in one of our local boutique shops called “Vermont Summer.” If there isn’t, it would be fun...
Community News
A Message From City Hall: Get to Know the 2024 City Plan
Guest Author
-
June 26, 2024
0
By Michael Miller, Director of Planning and Community Development If you’ve seen our social media, signed up for city...
A Message from City Hall: Department of Public Works Summer Projects
Guest Author
-
May 21, 2024
0
By Zach Blodgett, Deputy Director of Public Works The arrival of springtime weather means “Construction Season” in Vermont is...
A Message from City Hall: Springing Into 2024
William Fraser, City Manager
-
March 19, 2024
0
It wouldn’t be March in Vermont without the promise of spring just around the corner. The switch back to daylight saving time...
